Defence Minister Rajnath Singh tells army to be future-ready, says lessons should be learned from Russia-Ukraine conflict

Bengaluru, January 15
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday asked the army to be future-ready at a time when lessons should be learnt from the Russia-Ukraine conflict.
India’s reputation has increased significantly in the international fora and this manifested in ceasing of hostilities between Russia and Ukraine after Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to the leaders concerned to ensure safe evacuation of Indian students, he said.
Speaking at the 75th Indian Army Day event at the Army Service Corps (ASC) Bengaluru, he called upon the armed forces to enhance their adoption capabilities and that in the coming days all major armed forces would boost their security mechanism.
Earlier, when India used to speak, no one would take it seriously, but now when we say, “the world listens to us carefully.” “An example of it is the evacuation of Indian students caught during the Russia and Ukraine war. There was an outcry to bring students back home safely,” Singh said at celebrations here, which is happening for the first time outside the national capital.
“Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Ukraine President (Volodymyr) Zelensky, Russian President (Vladimir) Putin and US President Joe Biden and the war was stopped for a few hours during which students were safely evacuated,” he said.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
68 killed as Nepal plane with 72 people onboard, including five Indians, crashes in Pokhara
The government has set up a panel to investigate the cause o...
Four of the five Indians who died in Nepal plane crash were planning to visit Pokhara for paragliding
The four hailed from Uttar Pradesh’s Ghazipur district; thei...
Virat Kohli, Shubhman Gill power India to biggest-ever ODI win; Lanka lose by 317 runs
Sri Lanka succumb to high quality fast bowling of Mohammed S...
Strong defensive posture being maintained along LAC: Army Chief
Speaking at the Army Day parade, General Manoj Pande said st...
Joshimath crisis: Watch Sushma Swaraj's old video which is going viral now; she strongly opposed dams on Ganga to 'save' Uttarakhand
‘Disasters are occurring in Uttarakhand as the Ganga river i...