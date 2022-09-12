 Defence Ministry eyes Rs 35,000-cr exports by 2025 : The Tribune India

Defence Ministry eyes Rs 35,000-cr exports by 2025

Defence Ministry eyes Rs 35,000-cr exports by 2025

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, September 11

The Ministry of Defence is set to widen the horizon of ‘Make in India’ and meeting the target of Rs 35,000-crore military exports by 2025 on the back of global interest in fighter jet ‘Tejas’ coupled with successes in new technologies.

Focus on ‘Make in India’

  • BrahMos missile is being exported to the Philippines, while India is getting ready to ink the ‘Tejas’ deal with Malaysia
  • HAL has the capacity to manufacture more than 50 helicopters every year and is also looking at the export market
  • Sources say that for the first time, the Indian defence industry is participating in the global supply chain significantly

The ‘Make in India’ initiative is providing state-of-the-art equipment, which matches the best in the world. The BrahMos missile is being exported to the Philippines, while India is getting ready to ink the ‘Tejas’ Mk1A deal with Royal Malaysian Air Force (RMAF) soon.

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), which makes ‘Tejas’ fighter jets, had got Initial Operational Clearance (IOC) in February last year for manufacturing light utility helicopters (LUH). The first LUH was manufactured last month.

Now, HAL has the capacity to manufacture more than 50 helicopters every year and is also looking at the export market. Exports touched Rs 13,000 crore in the fiscal ending March 31, 2022, and are set to rise this year.

Sources say that for the first time, the Indian defence industry is participating in the global supply chain significantly. “Some 50 per cent of the Indian defence exports is going to leading manufacturers in the US,” said an official.

About 2,500 patent applications were filed in the past four years.

Last month, the Sealift Command of the US started sending its warships to an Indian shipyard for repair and maintenance, developing a new innovation ecosystem.

The Ministry of Defence is upbeat about the non-hackable channel of ‘quantum computing communication’ over 150 km, while the global capacity is 90 km.

Aircraft carrier INS Vikrant commissioned last week is also seen as a significant step, catapulting India into the league of a few nations to have indigenous capability to design and build aircraft carriers.

Contracts from domestic industries are worth Rs 2.2 lakh crore and projects worth Rs 5.07 lakh crore are in different stages of procurement by the three services.

The three services enhanced the use of artificial intelligence in their weaponry. “The Indian armed forces have developed solutions that would not have been available from foreign vendors. If it would have been the case, sensitive data shared with foreign vendors would have been compromised,” said an official.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Trending

Astrologer Nidhi trolled on Twitter for not wearing blouse; donations, memes pour in

2
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala killing: Shooter Deepak Mundi's aide Kapil Pandit had done recce of Salman Khan's house, says Punjab DGP

3
World

Moments after Queen's demise, cloud formation resembling Her Majesty floats over UK town

4
J & K

Article 370 cannot be restored, will not mislead you: Ghulam Nabi Azad at Kashmir rally

5
Brand Connect

Reba McEntire Keto Gummies Reviews Shocking Side Effects Alert Must Read Before Buying?

6
Trending

Noida woman slaps security guard several times for delay in opening gate, video goes viral

7
World

200 days of Russia-Ukraine War: Ukraine forces push further after fall of Russian stronghold, may prove turning point in conflict

8
Delhi

CBI to probe AAP Delhi Government for 'irregularities' in purchase of 1,000 low-floor buses

9
Nation

IIT entrance exam JEE-Advanced result announced; R K Shishir bags top rank

10
Entertainment

Veteran actor and former Union Minister Krishnam Raju dies at 83, PM Modi pays tribute

Don't Miss

View All
Risking her life, Andhra girl wades through swollen river to appear for exam
Trending

Watch: Risking her life, Andhra girl swims through swollen river to appear for exam

19-year-old gives birth to twins from 2 different fathers in Brazil
Trending

19-year-old in Brazil gives birth to twins from 2 different fathers

No Himachal govt help, panchayat builds 2 bridges in Baijnath
Himachal

No Himachal govt help, panchayat builds 2 bridges in Baijnath

During ’97 visit, Queen Elizabeth II stopped short of apologising for Jallianwala Bagh massacre
Punjab

During '97 visit, Queen Elizabeth II stopped short of apologising for Jallianwala Bagh massacre

With passing away of Queen Elizabeth II, twitterati demands Kohinoor's return to India
Nation

With passing away of Queen Elizabeth II, twitterati demands Kohinoor's return to India

Electric scooter owner fined for no pollution certificate; challan pic goes viral
Trending

Electric scooter owner fined for no pollution certificate; challan pic goes viral

Know more about Wazhma Ayoubi, the Afghan mystery girl, who became an overnight Internet sensation
Trending

Know more about Wazhma Ayoubi, the Afghan mystery girl, who became an overnight Internet sensation

Goa restaurant where Sonali Phogat was drugged before her death being demolished for violating coastal norms
Haryana

Goa restaurant Curlies where Sonali Phogat was drugged before her death being demolished for violating coastal norms

Top News

Gyanvapi case: Security tightened in Varanasi ahead of district court order today

Gyanvapi case: Security tightened in Varanasi ahead of district court order today

CBI to probe Delhi Govt bus deal, L-G gives nod

CBI to probe Delhi Govt bus deal, L-G VK Saxena gives nod

Triggers fresh BJP-AAP war of words

SFIO arrests kingpin of Chinese shell firms

SFIO arrests kingpin of Chinese shell firms

Involved in serious financial crimes | He was attempting to...

Bihar SP puts five police officials in lockup, know why

Bihar SP puts five police officials in lockup, know why

Won’t mislead, restoring Art 370 uphill task: Azad

Won't mislead, restoring Art 370 uphill task: Ghulam Nabi Azad

'Congress drifting into abyss by losing elections after elec...


Cities

View All

Video of young woman ‘under influence of drugs’ goes viral

Video of young woman ‘under influence of drugs’ goes viral

Amritsar: After initial spike, 1509 basmati variety prices dip; growers upset

Amritsar youth secures AIR 146 in JEE Advanced

Farmer leader shot at, robbery bid suspected

Work on Rs 63-crore skywalk plaza outside gurdwara to begin soon

Suspected tomato flu cases surface in Bathinda

Suspected tomato flu cases surface in Bathinda

Bathinda lad ranks 19th in JEE-Advanced

7-day police remand for shooter Deepak Mundi and his two aides in Sidhu Moosewala case

Miners tried to mow me down with tractor, alleges Maur AAP MLA Sukhvir Singh Maiserkhana

Rajya Sabha MP Harbhajan Singh helps rescue girl from Oman

JEE Advanced: Chandigarh’s Chinmay tops tricity with AIR 42

JEE Advanced: Chandigarh's Chinmay Khokar tops tricity with AIR 42

35-year-old man's naked body found near Attawa hotel in Chandigarh

38-yr-old con man held for duping Chandigarh girl of Rs 75 lakh

Only 52.3% IPC cases disposed of last year by Chandigarh police

Jet-setting Chandigarh councillors mix study with leisure

CBI to probe Delhi Govt bus deal, L-G gives nod

CBI to probe Delhi Govt bus deal, L-G VK Saxena gives nod

Man held for duping over 200 people through online ads promising doorstep liquor delivery in Delhi NCR

CBI to probe AAP Delhi Government for 'irregularities' in purchase of 1,000 low-floor buses

Drugs entering through Gujarat port smuggled to Punjab and other states, says Kejriwal

False charges by litigants after adverse order tend to demoralise judges: SC

Nawanshahr cops nab 7 plotting to kill witness

Nawanshahr cops nab 7 plotting to kill witness

With All-India Rank 148, Mridul tops Jalandhar district in JEE Advanced

No headway in Rs 45-crore Kala Sanghian project: Councillor

Meeting over Phagwara sugar mill tomorrow

Jalandhar: 1 more accused held for writing Khalistan slogans

Aryaman secures AIR 321 to top city in JEE Advanced

Aryaman secures AIR 321 to top city in JEE Advanced

Man posing as friend from Canada dupes elderly resident of Rs 50,000

Drones to help cops monitor traffic in city

Open House What SHOULD be done to check road accidents snuffing out precious lives?

13 test +ve for Covid in Ludhiana district

Patiala: Few takers, vax stock set to expire

Patiala: Few takers, vax stock set to expire

Patiala civic body House meeting today, expected to be stormy

BJP leader meets Union Minister

Patiala: Panchayat Secretary held for graft

Patiala: Blood donation camp at YPS