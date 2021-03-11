Defence Ministry tells pensioners to submit documents by May 25

New Delhi, May 18
The Ministry of Defence today requested the defence pensioners to submit their annual identification documents by May 25 to ensure smooth processing of monthly pension.
Upon verification of data received as of Tuesday, it has been noticed that 43,774 defence pensioners — who have migrated to the online pension disbursal system SPARSH — have not completed their annual identification, neither online nor through banks.
“Further, for legacy pensioners (pre-2016 retirees) who continue to be on the old system of pension, it is informed that nearly 1.2 lakh pensioners have not completed their annual identification through any of the means available,” the ministry said.
At the beginning of this month, the disbursement of pension to 58,275 defence pensioners was delayed as their banks could not confirm their annual identification by April 30. Therefore, the Defence Ministry had on May 4 granted a one-time special waiver to 58,275 affected pensioners, stating that the April pensions will be deposited on that day itself.
