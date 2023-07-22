Defence production crosses Rs 1 lakh cr

The value of defence production has crossed the Rs 1 lakh crore mark for the first time ever in the 2022-23 financial year, the Ministry of Defence said in Parliament on Friday. It is a rise of more than 12 per cent over the previous fiscal when the figure was Rs 95,000 crore. TNS
Muslim population projected at 19.75 cr
Union Minister for Minority Affairs Smriti Irani has informed the Lok Sabha that by the end of 2023, the Muslim population in India is projected to be at 19.75 crore. She stated this in a written reply to a question by TMC MP Mala Roy. TNS
Nod to Bill on powers for ‘theatre commanders’
A parliamentary standing committee has okayed a proposal to bring in a law that will enable all existing tri-service and future theatre commanders to exercise disciplinary powers over personnel under them. The move comes 22 years after India created its first tri-service command — the Andaman and Nicobar Command.
Manipur rocks Parliament for 2nd day; Congress urges President to dismiss state government
Opposition, government spar over rules of discussion
No instant relief for Rahul in slander case
SC puts BJP MLA, Gujarat Government on notice; next hearing ...
Yasin appears in person sans orders, SC shocked
Prisons Dept orders probe into ‘prima facie lapse’
Shortage of 11,266 Major, Capt-rank defence officers
Government attributes it to low intake during Covid