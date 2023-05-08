Defer petitions seeking default bail citing Chhabaria case: SC

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 7

The Supreme Court has ordered that any application filed before any court seeking default bail on the basis of its judgment in Ritu Chhabaria’s case should be deferred till May 12.

The Centre had on May 1 moved the Supreme Court seeking recall of its ruling in Ritu Chhabaria’s case that said a chargesheet or prosecution complaint cannot be filed by an investigating agency without completing the investigation of a case only to deprive an arrested accused of his right to default bail.

A Bench led by CJI DY Chandrachud had agreed to constitute a three-judge Bench on May 4 to consider Centre’s plea for the recall of its judgment on default bail under Section 167(2) of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC).

However, as the matter could not be taken up on May 4, the Bench — which also included Justice PS Narasimha and Justice JB Pardiwala — extended its interim order till May 12, the next date of hearing.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta and Additional Solicitor General SV Raju had on May 1 mentioned before a Bench led by CJI DY Chandrachud the Centre’s petition challenging a Delhi High Court order granting bail to an accused in a money laundering case.

Mehta said probe agencies were duty-bound to file a chargesheet in 60 or 90 days as the case might be and that under section 173(8) of CrPC, they could seek further investigation as every probe could not be completed within 60 days. He said the Delhi HC had based its decision on the top court’s April 26 judgment in the Ritu Chhabaria case.