Degrees for budding gamers, animators soon

Tribune News Service

Aditi Tandon

New Delhi, December 26

Budding animators, gamers and visual effect artistes will soon find their hobbies mainstreamed in the Indian educational and job systems with the government readying school curriculum and dedicated undergraduate and postgraduate degrees in the booming AVGC (animation, visual effects, gaming and comics) sector.

The idea is to unleash the potential of the sector that has the capacity to create 20 lakh jobs by 2030, as against current employment base of 1.85 lakh people. The AVGC taskforce on Monday recommended a range of measures to prepare a landscape for education, skilling and employment of sector enthusiast in order to replicate IT boom in the AVGC sector. The top suggestion is the creation of the NCERT and CBSE-approved school curricula for Classes 6 to 12 and institutions.

The degree courses the AVGC taskforce has recommended for formalisation by the UGC are Bachelor/PG in Experiential Arts (Gaming), Bachelor in Graphic Arts (Comics and Animation Design), Bachelor in Cinematic Arts (Comics/Animation/VFX), and Bachelor of Creative Arts and Sciences among others.