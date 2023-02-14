Delay in GST release, FM puts onus on states

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, February 13

Amid the allegations of untimely delay in releasing the compensation of Goods and Services Tax (GST) to the states, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said funds were delayed because several states had failed to produce the authenticated certificate of Auditor General (AG).

Speaking in the Lok Sabha, she said as the AG’s certificate was mandatory as per the law, the states had to be more ‘efficient’ to get it in time.

Submit audit paper The states have to be ‘efficient’ to sort it out at the earliest so that we can release the funds at the earliest. But without AG certificate, it is very difficult. —Nirmala Sitharaman, Finance Minister

“The state governments have to, pardon me for using this word, be ‘efficient’ to sort it out at the earliest so that we can release the funds at the earliest. But without the certificate, it is very difficult for me to pay,” Sitharaman replied to a question raised by MP A Raja of Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK).

She said the GST Council, as per the law, had to decide as to which state the GST compensation was to be released, not by the Central government.

In the reply to a supplementary question, asked by NK Premchandran from Kerala claiming that the state government was forced to impose a fuel cess of Rs 2 per litre on petrol and diesel sheerly owing to the delay in GST compensation from the Centre, Finance Minister Sitharaman said, “Post GST introduction, Kerala has not sent AG certificate for GST compensation for 2017-18, 2018-19, 2019-20, 2020-21. Despite this, the Union government is being accused of not releasing the funds in time. I will request the MP to go and sit with the state government (Kerala) and request the government to send the AG’s certificates — all in one go, we will clear the dues.”