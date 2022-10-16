Delay in justice delivery poses major challenge: PM Modi

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, October 15

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said delay in getting justice is one of the major challenges faced by the people of the country, and added that a sensitive judicial system is essential for a capable nation and a harmonious society.

Banks on 5G tech Virtual hearings have become a part of our legal system. Introduction of 5G will accelerate e-justice that took root during the pandemic. Narendra Modi, Prime Minister

"Many major changes are inherent and they are about to take place. Therefore, every state must update and upgrade its systems keeping this aspect in mind," the Prime Minister said in his video message aired at the inaugural session of a conference of state law ministers and law secretaries held in Gujarat on Saturday.

"Delay in justice is the biggest challenge. Our judiciary is working to resolve this," he observed, while pointing out that when the legal system evolved in step with society, its natural inclination was to embrace modernity. "The changes in society get reflected in the legal system and technology has become an inalienable part of the justice system which the nation saw in the Covid period," he said, adding the introduction of 5G technology would further accelerate e-justice that took root during the pandemic.

“Virtual hearings have become part of the legal system. In addition e-filing is also being promoted. While courts embrace technology, the legal education system should also be accordingly updated," he suggested.