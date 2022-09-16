Delhi ACB summons Amanatullah Khan for questioning in corruption case

New Delhi, September 16
The Anti-Corruption Branch here has issued a notice to Aam Aadmi Party leader Amanatullah Khan for questioning in connection with a two-year-old corruption case related to the Delhi Waqf Board, officials said.
A senior official said on Thursday that the Okhla MLA had been called for questioning at noon on Friday in connection with the case registered under the Prevention of Corruption Act in 2020.
Khan, the chairman of the Delhi Waqf Board, tweeted about the notice, claiming he had been summoned as he built a new Waqf board office.
The ACB is probing alleged irregularities in recruitment in the Delhi Waqf board.
Earlier, the ACB had written to the Lieutenant Governor's Secretariat demanding that Khan be removed as the Delhi Waqf Board chairman for allegedly hampering a probe by "bullying" witnesses in a case against him.
