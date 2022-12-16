Delhi acid attack: Central government issues notice to Flipkart and Meesho against online sale of acid

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, December 16

After the horrific incident of acid attack on a 17-year-old girl in the National Capital, Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA)—under Department of Consumer Affairs, Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution—has taken strong action on violations of consumer rights.

CCPA has sent notices to two E-commerce entities, namelyFlipkart Internet private Limitedand Fashnear Technologies Private Limited (meesho.com)for gross violations relating to sale of acid reported on their platforms. CCPA directed both the entities to furnish detailed responses within seven days.

Delhi Commission for Women has already issued notices to E- Commerce sites Flipkart and Amazon in the case.

CCPA, being the watchdog of consumer interest in India, said that they came across the sale of highly corrosive acids on these E-commerce platforms. “It has questioned the easy and unregulated availability of such acids on these e-platforms. Availability of hazardous acids in such accessible manner can be dangerous and unsafe for consumers and to public at large,” said CCPA.

In light of a recent unfortunate incident of acid attack on a 17-year old in Delhi whereby media reports have highlighted that the alleged offenders had purchased the said acid from Flipkart, it has been directed by CCPA to submit a detailed response, along with necessary supporting documents within 7 days addressing the concern of such availability of acids on its e-platform.

CCPA, on asuo motoexamination of online sale of corrosive acids, came across Meesho and found it to be selling such acids in violation of directions of Supreme Court as well as the Advisory issued by Ministry of Home Affairs.

“Any non-compliance by these e-commerce entities with the directions of notices will be strictly dealt with as per the provisions of Consumer Protection Act, 2019,” said CCPA in a press release.

Considering the urgent need and attention, CCPA has takensuo motocognisance of the present matter, as under Section 18 (1) of the Consumer Protection Act, 2019 which empowers it to protect, promote and enforce the rights of consumers as a class, and prevent violation of consumer rights, as well as prevent unfair trade practices and ensure that no person engages himself in such practices.

