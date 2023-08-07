Delhi Bill in Rajya Sabha today, litmus test for Arvind Kejriwal

Tribune News Service

Aditi Tandon

New Delhi, August 6

As the Rajya Sabha takes up The Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023, on Monday, top sources in the BJP-led NDA government say they are “very confident” of a smooth passage of the Bill, which is important for effective governance of the Capital.

Revoke MP’s suspension: Oppn sets condition It is learnt the Opposition has promised the government to take part in the debate on the Delhi services Bill on Monday, provided the suspension of Congress MP Rajni Patil is revoked. “We are taking a sympathetic view of the matter,” a government source said.

The Bill proposes to give powers over transfers and postings of senior bureaucrats in the Capital to the Delhi Lieutenant Governor (L-G) as against the Delhi Government, and will replace a related ordinance in this respect.

How House may vote Total strength 238 Magic number 120 NDA+ 126 INDIA bloc 104

The Lok Sabha had cleared the Bill by a voice vote this week. The debate followed by the expected voting on the Bill in the RS, will be a litmus test for Chief Minister and AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal, who has upped the ante on the Bill, calling the legislation unconstitutional and betrayal of the people of Delhi.

Although all opposition INDIA bloc parties have vowed to vote against the Bill in the RS, neutral parties — the BJD, YSRCP and TDP — are set to go with the government, which appears in a comfortable position on the Bill. The current effective strength of the RS is 238 MPs, with 120 votes required for a simple majority of those present and voting. The BJP has 92 MPs of its own. With the BJD (9 MPs), YSRCP (9), TDP (1) set to support the party, the figure is likely reach 126, along with the support of NDA partners.

The Opposition camp, on the other hand, seems to have 104 MPs — Congress 31; TMC 13; AAP and DMK 10 each; BRS 7; RKD 6; CPM and JDU 5 each; NCP (Sharad Pawar and camp), JMM, SP and Shiv Sena UBT 3 each; CPI 2; and IUML, Kerala Congress M and RLD 1 each — as of today.

Sources in the government say the Bill will have a smooth sailing. The RS business list on Sunday mentions the Bill to be piloted by Union Home Minister Amit Shah tomorrow for debate and passing.

#Arvind Kejriwal #BJP #Congress #Rajya Sabha