Delhi Bill in Rajya Sabha today, litmus test for Arvind Kejriwal

Aditi Tandon
New Delhi, August 6
As the Rajya Sabha takes up The Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023, on Monday, top sources in the BJP-led NDA government say they are “very confident” of a smooth passage of the Bill, which is important for effective governance of the Capital.
Revoke MP’s suspension: Oppn sets condition
It is learnt the Opposition has promised the government to take part in the debate on the Delhi services Bill on Monday, provided the suspension of Congress MP Rajni Patil is revoked. “We are taking a sympathetic view of the matter,” a government source said.
The Bill proposes to give powers over transfers and postings of senior bureaucrats in the Capital to the Delhi Lieutenant Governor (L-G) as against the Delhi Government, and will replace a related ordinance in this respect.
How House may vote
Total strength 238
Magic number 120
NDA+ 126
INDIA bloc 104
The Lok Sabha had cleared the Bill by a voice vote this week. The debate followed by the expected voting on the Bill in the RS, will be a litmus test for Chief Minister and AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal, who has upped the ante on the Bill, calling the legislation unconstitutional and betrayal of the people of Delhi.
Although all opposition INDIA bloc parties have vowed to vote against the Bill in the RS, neutral parties — the BJD, YSRCP and TDP — are set to go with the government, which appears in a comfortable position on the Bill. The current effective strength of the RS is 238 MPs, with 120 votes required for a simple majority of those present and voting. The BJP has 92 MPs of its own. With the BJD (9 MPs), YSRCP (9), TDP (1) set to support the party, the figure is likely reach 126, along with the support of NDA partners.
The Opposition camp, on the other hand, seems to have 104 MPs — Congress 31; TMC 13; AAP and DMK 10 each; BRS 7; RKD 6; CPM and JDU 5 each; NCP (Sharad Pawar and camp), JMM, SP and Shiv Sena UBT 3 each; CPI 2; and IUML, Kerala Congress M and RLD 1 each — as of today.
Sources in the government say the Bill will have a smooth sailing. The RS business list on Sunday mentions the Bill to be piloted by Union Home Minister Amit Shah tomorrow for debate and passing.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Rahul Gandhi's disqualification as Lok Sabha MP revoked
The Supreme Court on Friday stayed his conviction, paving th...
2 terrorists killed as Army foils infiltration bid in J-K's Poonch
Troops in Degwar sector notice the movement of some terroris...
Curfew relaxed in twin Imphal districts of Manipur till Monday noon
Ethnic clashes between Kukis and Meiteis broke out in Manipu...
5 cops suspended over sexual assault on 2 Manipur women; more forces sent
15 houses burnt in fresh violence | IG-rank officer to probe...
Australian teacher 'vilifies' Indians as 'Uber drivers and Deliveroo people'
The New South Wales Civil and Administrative Tribunal has as...