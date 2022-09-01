Delhi BJP MPs write to Lt Governor VK Saxena

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, August 31

The seven BJP MPs of Delhi have written to Lt Governor VK Saxena seeking a probe into the allegations levelled by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his deputy Manish Sisodia that AAP MLAs were offered Rs 20 crore by the saffron party to switch sides.

Addressing media persons, BJP MP Manoj Tiwari said, “We have taken the allegations of the Arvind Kejriwal gang seriously and have written a letter to the L-G and demanded a forensic investigation”.

