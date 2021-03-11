Delhi breaches 49 degree mark amid heatwave; dust, thunderstorm in Punjab and Haryana today

Heavy rainfall predicted in Kerala

Delhi breaches 49 degree mark amid heatwave; dust, thunderstorm in Punjab and Haryana today

The temperature at Safdarjung was the highest this season. Tribune photo: S. Chandan

PTI

New Delhi, May 16

An intense heatwave scorched parts of north India on Sunday with places in Delhi and Uttar Pradesh recording 49 degrees Celsius and above while the weather office has warned of heavy rainfall across Kerala and sounded a red alert for five districts.

In Delhi, the Safdarjung observatory recorded 45.6 degrees Celsius while two weather stations at Mungeshpur in northwest Delhi and Najafgarh in southwest Delhi reported 49.2 and 49.1 degrees Celsius, respectively.

The temperature at Safdarjung was the highest this season.

Banda district in Uttar Pradesh's Bundelkhand region recorded the maximum day temperature of 49 degrees Celsius, the highest in the state.

As per the India Meteorological Department (IMD) data, this was the highest-ever temperature recorded in Banda in May. The previous maximum temperature in the district was 48.8 deg Celsius on May 31, 1994.

Churu and Pilani in Rajasthan reported maximum temperatures of 47.9 and 47.7 degrees Celsius, respectively, followed by Sri Ganganagar and Jhansi (47.6), Narnaul (47.5), Khajuraho and Nowgong (47.4) and Hissar (47.2), the IMD said.

The weather office said the maximum temperature was markedly above normal (5.1 degrees or more) at several places in Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Delhi, Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan, Uttarakhand, Punjab, and Bihar.

The IMD said the maximum temperatures were appreciably above normal (3.1deg C to 5.0 deg C) at many places in West Uttar Pradesh, East Uttar Pradesh, East Madhya Pradesh.

The weather office said under the influence of a western disturbance, dust storm and thunderstorm were expected over northern parts of Punjab and Haryana on Monday, while a mild dust storm was likely over remaining parts of Punjab, Haryana, west Uttar Pradesh and at isolated pockets of Delhi NCR.

While north India braved the high temperatures, most parts of the southern peninsula experienced heavy rainfall with Kerala and Lakshadweep reporting heavy spells of 52.2 mm and 57.7 mm on Sunday, respectively.

The IMD had issued a warning of heavy rainfall across Kerala and sounded a red alert for five districts – Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Malappuram and Kozhikode.

According to the weather office, Ernakulam had reported 122.2 mm rainfall on Sunday, which was 13 times the normal of 8.3 mm for the day. Kollam reported 113.6 mm rain followed by Thiruvananthapuram (109.1 mm), Alappuzha (97.4 mm), Pattanamita (85.1 mm), Thrissur (81.6 mm) and Kottayam (74.3 mm).

The weather office has forecast early onset of monsoon over Kerala by May 27, which is five days before the normal date of June 1.

"Southwest Monsoon is likely to advance into South Andaman Sea, Nicobar Islands and the adjoining Southeast Bay of Bengal during next 24 hours," the weather office said.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Haryana

BKU split: Senior leader parts ways to form 'apolitical' farmer outfit, hits out at Tikait brothers

2
World

Two Sikh traders shot dead in Pakistan's Peshawar; Punjab CM, parties, SGPC condemn killing

3
Sports

Indian badminton team creates history, wins maiden Thomas Cup title

4
J & K

Katra bus fire: Little-known outfit claims responsibility, J-K Police say 'terror' angle not ruled out

5
Nation

No shortcuts, must go back to the people: Rahul, Sonia announce mass contact from October 2

6
Haryana

After wheat export ban, Centre extends procurement deadline

7
Himachal

Forest fire at Air Force Station in Kasauli leaves four injured

8
Haryana

Blistering weather conditions prevail across Haryana, Punjab; Gurugram sizzles at 48.1 degrees Celsius

9
Entertainment

Ira Khan shuts down trolls, shares another birthday photo dump with boyfriend Nupur Shikhare and Fatima Sana Shaikh

10
Delhi

Maximum temperature crosses 49 degrees Celsius in Delhi; some relief expected on Monday

Don't Miss

View All
France to help conserve City Beautiful heritage
Chandigarh

France to help conserve City Beautiful heritage

Alleging police inaction, women wage war on drug menace at Bathinda village
Bathinda

Alleging police inaction, women wage war on drug menace at Bathinda village

Hello Kashmir: The Valley is seeing a tourism boom
Features

Hello Kashmir: The Valley is seeing a tourism boom

‘Soul Connection’: Little Muslim girl clings to elderly Sikh pilgrim in a shrine in Pakistan, refuses to go back to her mother
Trending

'Soul Connection': Watch little Muslim girl clinging to elderly Sikh pilgrim in a shrine in Pakistan, refuses to go back to her mother

Only one teacher at 44 government primary schools in Jhajjar district
Haryana

Only one teacher at 44 government primary schools in Jhajjar district

Muktsar girl follows in mum’s footsteps, joins Oz Air Force
Diaspora

Muktsar girl follows in mum's footsteps, joins Royal Australian Air Force

20 Punjabis in fray for Ontario provincial polls
Diaspora

Canada: 20 Punjabis in fray for Ontario provincial polls

Indian climber Baljeet Kaur scales two 8,000m peaks in Nepal within two weeks
Himachal

Indian climber Baljeet Kaur scales two 8,000m peaks in Nepal in two weeks

Top News

Delhi breaches 49 degree mark amid heatwave; dust, thunderstorm in Punjab and Haryana today

Delhi breaches 49 degree mark amid heatwave; dust, thunderstorm in Punjab and Haryana today

Heavy rainfall predicted in Kerala

California churchgoers detained gunman in deadly attack; 1 dead, 5 hurt

California churchgoers detained gunman in deadly attack; 1 dead, 5 hurt

The shooting occurred during a lunch banquet after a morning...

On Buddha Purnima, PM Modi leaves for Gautam Buddha’s birth place in Nepal

On Buddha Purnima, PM Modi leaves for Gautam Buddha’s birth place in Nepal

After wheat export ban, Centre extends procurement deadline

After wheat export ban, Centre extends procurement deadline

Experts call it ‘knee-jerk’ reaction | Govt also mulls bonus...

Two Sikh traders shot in Pak; punish assailants, says MEA

Two Sikh traders shot in Pakistan; punish assailants, says MEA

SGPC, Punjab CM Mann condemn targeted killings

Cities

View All

Post GMC fire in Amritsar, dry transformers installed to check future mishaps

Post GMC fire in Amritsar, dry transformers installed to check future mishaps

Fire at Guru Nanak Dev Hospital a wake-up call for others?

Bhagtanwala dumping ground: Garbage keeps burning here from time to time, anyone listening?

Breaking wheat-paddy cycle, Amritsar brothers grow exotic produce

Two more drug-overdose deaths reported in Amritsar district

Awareness can help tackle drug menace, says Navjot Singh Sidhu

Awareness can help tackle drug menace, says Navjot Singh Sidhu

First 42,000 EV buyers in city to ride high on incentive

First 42,000 Electric Vehicles buyers in Chandigarh to ride high on incentive

Three bags of 'arms & ammo' found in car boot at Mohali

Day after toddler was charred, farmer booked

Chandigarh sees 8 fresh cases

Open House: What steps should the UT police take to check snatching incidents?

Mercury crosses 49°C in Delhi; relief expected today: IMD

Mercury crosses 49°C in Delhi; relief expected today: IMD

Rajiv Kumar takes charge as 25th Chief Election Commissioner

AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal forays into Kerala, announces political alliance with Twenty20

Mundka fire: NHRC issues notice to Delhi government, to send team for on-spot probe

Kejriwal to hold meeting of AAP MLAs on BJP's anti-encroachment drive

Tubewell malfunctions, residents bear the brunt

Tubewell malfunctions, residents bear the brunt

German boys infuse soccer spirit among YFC trainees

Armed robbers target bakery, loot Rs 4,500 cash

YUVAA actors enact Oscar Wilde's one-act tragedy Salome in Punjabi

Open House: What measures should the police take to safeguard people from cyber frauds?

Eradication of social evils real tribute to martyrs: Harjot Singh Bains

Eradication of social evils real tribute to martyrs: Harjot Singh Bains

Creating awareness among traders about their rights: ‘Jago Vyapari Abhiyan’ starts

Covid-19: Two test positive in Ludhiana district

Bacterial blight-resistant rice variety gets approval

Drug peddler couple nabbed with 2-kg opium, 1-quintal poppy husk

Admn intensifies anti-dengue drive, identifies 15 hotspots

Admn intensifies anti-dengue drive, identifies 15 hotspots

Encroachment on pond land in Vikas Colony, PLC writes to CM

City lads lose to Amritsar in Hot Weather Cricket Championship

Sr Dy Mayor opposes garbage charges in water, sewerage bill

As mercury soars, Health Dept cautions residents