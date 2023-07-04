Delhi: Class-9 student dies after jumping off building in Dwarka

New Delhi, July 4
A Class-9 student allegedly killed herself by jumping off a building at Dwarka Sector-16 here, police have said.
A suicide note found from the 14-year-old girl's room indicated towards her unwillingness to study as a possible reason behind the extreme step, they said, adding that it also contained details about her suicidal thoughts.
The Dwarka North police station was alerted about a girl jumping off a building at Sector 16 around 5.30 am on Monday, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) M Harsha Vardhan said.
On reaching the spot, a police team found the girl lying on the ground near the Type-4 quarters, he said.
The body was handed over to the deceased's family members after post-mortem, police said.
