Delhi cops to verify if complainant minor

Tribune News Service

New Delhi: Days after two FIRs were filed against the WFI chief, one under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, for alleged sexual harassment of women wrestlers, the Delhi Police are verifying the age of one of the complainants.

They have reportedly taken into possession some documents. “This is a routine exercise,” said a senior officer. “The police will check the birth certificate. If not accessible, it will then inspect the school records,” he added.

Meanwhile, Asian Games medallist Vinesh Phogat said though FIRs had been filed against the WFI president, “our statements under Section 164 of the CrPC have yet to be recorded.”