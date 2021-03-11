Delhi court acquits Kejriwal, Deputy CM in defamation case

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, August 20

A Delhi court on Saturday acquitted Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, his deputy Manish Sisodia and former AAP chief Yogendra Yadav in a criminal defamation case filed by advocate Surender Sharma, who alleged that his candidature from the party in the 2013 Assembly elections was cancelled at the last moment.

Complainant Sharma died during the pendency of the case that was pursued by his nephew

He had alleged that news regarding the cancellation of his candidature was published in newspapers on the basis of derogatory words used by these leaders

When Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (ACMM) Vidhi Gupta pronounced the verdict and said that the media reports cited by Sharma could not establish a case of defamation, Kejriwal, Sisodia and Yadav were present in the court.

Sharma had alleged that his candidature from AAP was cancelled in 2013 and published in various newspapers in a defamatory manner. In his complaint, Sharma had alleged that just before the election, he was approached by several AAP volunteers, who asked him to contest the Delhi Assembly elections on the AAP ticket, saying Kejriwal was happy with his social services.

He decided to fill the application form to contest the election after being told by Sisodia and Yadav that AAP’s Political Affairs Committee had decided to give him the ticket. Later, it was denied to him, he alleged.

Sharma alleged that articles in various leading newspapers were published on October 14, 2013, and “defamatory, unlawful and derogatory” words used by these political persons lowered his reputation in the Bar and society.

The accused trio had contended that cancellation or allotment of the election ticket was the prerogative of the party and that the complainant had not divulged correct information concerning the instances pending towards him.

