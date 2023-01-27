Delhi court adjourns Shankar Mishra's bail plea in Air India urination case to January 30

New Delhi, January 27
A Delhi court on Friday adjourned Shankar Mishra’s petition seeking bail to January 30.
Mishra, who is accused of urinating on a woman co-passenger on board a flight in November last year, had filed a fresh application seeking regular bail.
The court adjourned the matter after noting that the investigating officer was not present.
Further, the complainant’s counsel was not provided a copy of the bail plea, it noted.
The incident took place on board the Air India flight from New York to Delhi on November 26, 2022.
Mishra was allegedly in an inebriated condition.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
BBC documentary: Delhi Police detain 24 students from DU Arts Faculty for planning to screen film
The action come days after a similar ruckus at Jawaharlal Ne...
Had to call off Bharat Jodo Yatra today due to lack of security arrangements in Kashmir: Rahul Gandhi
Congress alleges breach of security and mismanagement of cro...
India issues notice to Pakistan for modification of Indus Water Treaty
The Indian intention has been conveyed via a notice sent on ...
Charge-sheet filed in Morbi bridge collapse case; Jaysukh Patel of Oreva Group named 10th accused
The charge-sheet, which runs into more than 1,200 pages, is ...
Sensex tumbles 874 points after report on Adani group, FII caution; biggest single-day loss in more than a month
Close at three-month lows due to selling in banking, financi...