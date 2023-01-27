Delhi court adjourns Shankar Mishra's bail plea in Air India urination case to January 30

PTI

New Delhi, January 27

A Delhi court on Friday adjourned Shankar Mishra’s petition seeking bail to January 30.

Mishra, who is accused of urinating on a woman co-passenger on board a flight in November last year, had filed a fresh application seeking regular bail.

The court adjourned the matter after noting that the investigating officer was not present.

Further, the complainant’s counsel was not provided a copy of the bail plea, it noted.

The incident took place on board the Air India flight from New York to Delhi on November 26, 2022.

Mishra was allegedly in an inebriated condition.