Delhi court defers hearing in Jacqueline Fernandez money laundering case till December 12

New Delhi, November 24

A Delhi court on Thursday deferred till December 12, the hearing in a money laundering case involving Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez and multi-millionaire conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar.

Fernandez appeared in the Patiala House Court in connection with the case on Thursday morning.

Earlier, on November 15, the court had granted pre-arrest bail to Fernandez.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) had recently filed its second supplementary chargesheet naming Fernandez as an accused. On September 26, the court had granted interim protection from arrest to her.

Fernandez and another Bollywood celebrity, Nora Fatehi, have recorded their statements as witnesses in the case.

Assets and fixed deposits worth Rs 7.2 crore belonging to Fernandez were attached by the ED. The probe agency termed these gifts and properties as "proceeds" of crime received by the actors.

In February, the ED had filed its first supplementary chargesheet against Pinky Irani, an alleged aide to Chandrashekhar who introduced him to the Bollywood actors. IANS

