Delhi court grants NOC to Rahul Gandhi to get passport for 3 years

New Delhi, May 26
A Delhi court on Friday granted Congress leader Rahul Gandhi a no-objection certificate (NOC) for issuance of an "ordinary passport" for three years.
Gandhi had moved the court after he surrendered his diplomatic passport upon his disqualification as an MP.
"I'm partly allowing your application. Not for 10 years but three years," the judge told Gandhi's lawyer.
The former Congress chief is an accused in the National Herald case in which BJP leader Subramanian Swamy is the complainant.
