Delhi court posts hearing on accused Aaftab Poonawala's bail plea to December 22

New Delhi, December 17
Aaftab Poonawala, accused of strangling his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar and chopping her body into pieces, on Saturday informed a court here that he had signed on the ‘vakalatnama’ but was not aware a bail petition would be filed on his behalf.
The accused appeared before Additional Sessions Judge Vrinda Kumari through video-conferencing.
"I would like the counsel to talk to me and then withdraw the bail plea," Poonawala said, replying to an enquiry by the judge on whether he intended to withdraw the application.
The judge said the bail application would be kept pending and only after the accused met the counsel, it would be decided whether the plea would be pressed or not.
The court posted the matter for December 22.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
GST Council doubles limit for launching prosecution to Rs 2 crore; defines SUVs for 22 pc cess
The Council could decide on only eight out of the 15 agenda ...
Supreme Court dismisses Bilkis Bano's plea seeking review of its earlier order
In its earlier order, it had asked the Gujarat govt to consi...
Sidhu Moosewala's murder: After claiming gangster Goldy Brar's detention in US, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann now says matter 'top secret'
Bhagwant Mann was at the receiving end when his government c...
BJP says Rahul speaking language of China & Pakistan; seeks his expulsion from Congress
‘While every Indian is happy when the country's soldiers dem...
Sidhu Moosewala’s last ride ‘Thar’ reaches home seven months after his murder
Moosewala was driving this Thar while he was shot dead by a ...