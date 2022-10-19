Delhi court refuses to cancel Tejashwi Yadav’s bail

PTI

New Delhi, October 18

A Delhi court on Tuesday refused to cancel the bail granted to Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav on a plea by the CBI in the IRCTC scam, saying it did not find any specific ground to order cancellation of the relief.

Special Judge Geetanjali Goel, while declining the CBI’s petition, asked the RJD leader to be careful with words and use these appropriately. In its petition, the CBI had claimed Yadav, at a recent press conference, attempted to subvert the process of law and thwart the investigation as well as the consequent trial, and “blatantly abused the liberty granted to him”. It alleged Yadav issued “direct threat” to CBI officers and their families and “indirect threat” to witnesses.

The probe agency accused Yadav of having attempted to “portray the CBI in bad light and under the influence of political parties” by using innuendoes such as “jamai” (son-in-law) of a political party.

“You are on a very responsible post. It is not right to use such words. Use appropriate words in public because your words impact a huge number of the public,” the judge said.

