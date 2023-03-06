Delhi court sends Manish Sisodia to jail till March 20 in excise scam case

PTI

New Delhi, March 6

A Delhi court on Monday sent former Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia to judicial custody till March 20 in the excise scam case, after the CBI said it did not require the custody of the senior AAP leader for now.

Sisodia was produced before special judge MK Nagpal on the expiry of his seven-day custodial interrogation.

At the outset, the counsel for the CBI submitted before the court that the investigative agency was not seeking his custody right now which it might do later.

The CBI accused AAP supporters of “politicising” the matter.

"An application to send the accused to judicial custody has been filed. It is submitted that the CBI custody is no longer required and the same may be sought later, if required. In view of submission made, the accused is sent to judicial custody till March 20," the court said.

It allowed Sisodia to carry the Bhagavadgita, spectacles and medicine to jail while directing the Tihar jail authorities to consider his request for being allowed to do the Vipassana meditation.

The CBI had arrested Sisodia last week in connection with the alleged corruption in the formation and implementation of the now-scrapped liquor policy for 2021-22.