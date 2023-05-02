Karam Prakash
New Delhi, May 2
Delhi court shootout accused Tillu Tajpuriya was killed by a rival gang in Tihar Jail.
An injured Tajpuriya was rushed to Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Hospital where he was declared brought dead.
This is second murder at Tihar Jail over the past 15 days.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Delhi court shootout accused Tillu Tajpuriya killed by a rival gang in Tihar jail
An injured Tajpuriya is rushed to Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Hospi...
Sidhu Moosewala murder prime accused Goldy Brar is among top 25 most wanted gangsters in Canada
Royal Canadian Mounted Police has listed him as number 15 am...
Punjab offices function from 7.30 am to save power; CM Bhagwant Mann among first to arrive in office
Mann says coming early will help save 350 MW of power in a d...
Shimla Municipal Corporation election: Voters come to poll braving rain, cold
In the high-stake contest between the Congress and BJP, 102 ...