 Delhi court summons Lalu Prasad, Rabri Devi in land-for-job scam : The Tribune India

Delhi court summons Lalu Prasad, Rabri Devi in land-for-job scam

Case relates to alleged appointments made in railways in return for land parcels gifted or sold to Prasad’s family when he was minister of railways

Delhi court summons Lalu Prasad, Rabri Devi in land-for-job scam

Lalu Yadav with his wife Rabri Devi. PTI file



PTI

New Delhi, February 27

A Delhi court on Monday summoned former railway minister Lalu Prasad, his wife and former Bihar chief minister Rabri Devi and 14 others in connection with the alleged land-for-job scam.

The case relates to alleged appointments made in the railways in return for land parcels gifted or sold to Prasad’s family when he was the minister of railways between 2004 and 2009.

Special judge Geetanjali Goel directed the accused persons to appear before the court on March 15.

“A perusal of the charge sheet and the documents and material on record, prima facie, shows commission of offences under Section 120B (criminal conspiracy), read with sections 420 (cheating), 467 (forgery of valuable security, will, etc.), 468 (Forgery for purpose of cheating) and 471 (using forged document as genuine) of the IPC and various sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act. Accordingly, cognizance is taken of the said offences,” the judge said.

The judge noted that the charge sheet was filed without arrest in respect of the accused persons except one who is on bail at present.

In July 2022, the CBI arrested Bhola Yadav, who used to be the officer on special duty (OSD) to Lalu Prasad when he was the railway minister, in the case.

The charge sheet was filed on October 10 last year for offences of criminal conspiracy and corruption against 16 accused persons.

The final report also named Prasad’s daughter Misa Bharti, former general manager of Central Railway Sowmya Raghavan, former CPO Railways Kamal Deep Mainrai, seven aspirants appointed as substitutes and four private individuals.

According to the charge sheet, the case was registered pursuant to the outcome of a preliminary enquiry against Lalu Prasad and others.

It was alleged in the FIR that some persons, although residents of Patna in Bihar, were appointed as substitutes in Group-D posts during the period 2004-2009 in different zones of the railways located in Mumbai, Jabalpur, Kolkata, Jaipur and Hajipur and in lieu thereof, the individuals themselves or their family members transferred their land in the name of family members of Prasad and a company, AK Infosystems Private Limited, which was subsequently taken over by the family members of Prasad.

It was further alleged that about 1,05,292 sq. ft. land situated in Patna was acquired by the family members of Prasad from those persons through five sale deeds and two gift deeds and in most of the sale deeds, payment to the sellers was mentioned to be paid in cash.

The value of the land as per existing circle rate was about Rs 4.39 crore.

The land which was directly purchased by the family members of Prasad from the sellers at a rate lower than the prevalent circle rate. The prevalent market value of the land was much higher than the circle rate.

It was alleged that the due procedure and guidelines issued by the railway authority for the appointment of substitutes was not followed and later on, their services had also been regularised.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Science Technology

How iPhone passcode is helping thieves steal your money and data

2
World

I was crying, we didn't have an Indian visa: Wasim Akram on wife's demise in Chennai

3
Patiala

Punjabi University computer engineering student stabbed to death on campus

4
Punjab

Congress leader Major Singh Dhaliwal shot dead by woman in Punjab’s Tarn Taran

5
Punjab

Amritpal Singh’s ‘not an Indian’ remark draws BJP’s ire

6
Delhi

CBI arrests Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia after 8 hours of questioning

7
Nation

Most CBI officers were against Manish Sisodia’s arrest, but political pressure was huge, tweets Delhi CM Kejriwal

8
Trending

Watch: Brawl over DJ turns violent as guests clash with hotel staff at Ghaziabad wedding; 5 injured, 9 held

9
Punjab

After Ajnala clash, police learn 'gatka'

10
Punjab Rift deepens

Punjab Govt to move Supreme Court on Budget session

Don't Miss

View All
I was crying, we didn't have an Indian visa: Wasim Akram on wife's demise in Chennai
World

I was crying, we didn't have an Indian visa: Wasim Akram on wife's demise in Chennai

Covid-19 virus leaked out of a laboratory in China: US agency
Science Technology

Covid virus leaked out of a laboratory in China: US agency

How iPhone passcode is helping thieves steal your money and data
Science Technology

How iPhone passcode is helping thieves steal your money and data

Some companies begin replacing human employees with ChatGPT
Business

Some companies begin replacing human employees with ChatGPT

Biden nominates Indian-American Ajay Banga for World Bank president
Diaspora

Biden nominates Indian-American Ajay Banga for World Bank president

Dairy Milk omelette, anyone? It will make you forget Fanta Maggi and Oreo Pakora
Trending

Dairy Milk omelette, anyone? It will make you forget Fanta Maggi and Oreo Pakora

Indian-origin software engineer wins top National Geographic photography contest
Diaspora

Indian-origin software engineer wins top National Geographic photography contest

Canada welcomes record 2.26 lakh Indian students in 2022
Diaspora

Canada welcomes record 2.26 lakh Indian students in 2022

Top News

Exit polls: BJP to retain Tripura, Meghalaya sees four-cornered contest

Exit polls predict hung house in Meghalaya, win for NDPP-BJP in Nagaland and undecided for Tripura

Counting of votes in Nagaland and Meghalaya along with that ...

Delhi excise scam case: CBI produces Deputy CM Manish Sisodia before court, seeks 5-day custody

Liquor policy scam case: Court remands Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia in 5-day CBI custody

CBI had on Sunday evening arrested Sisodia in connection wit...

Sisodia arrested to divert public attention from Adani issue: AAP

Sisodia arrested to divert public attention from Adani issue: AAP

AAP leader Sanjay Singh claimed the BJP is “jealous" of AAP'...

EPFO members can apply for higher pension till May 3

EPFO members can apply for higher pension till May 3

Earlier, there were apprehensions that March 3 is the last d...

Agnipath scheme for recruitment in armed forces in national interest: Delhi HC

Agnipath scheme for recruitment in armed forces in national interest: Delhi HC

High Court Bench dismisses batch of petitions assailing the ...


Cities

View All

Dubai-returned son of ASI killed in Amritsar, 4 booked

Dubai-returned son of ASI killed in Amritsar, 4 booked

Woman found dead in Amritsar, kin suspect murder

Gang of bank robbers caught red-handed in Tarn Taran

Gurdwaras' takeover in Haryana: SGPC calls meet to devise strategy

Clear stand on Ram Bagh clubs, Punjab and Haryana High Court tells state, ASI, Amritsar MC

Shell out 5% more for water in City Beautiful from April 1

Shell out 5% more for water in City Beautiful from April 1

Chandigarh MC turns blind eye to illegal Mani Majra market

4 ‘highway robbers’ nabbed at Dera Bassi

Truck hits car, Kalka man dies

The Tribune Real Estate Expo 2023: 3-day event ends on high note

Delhi excise scam case: CBI produces Deputy CM Manish Sisodia before court, seeks 5-day custody

Liquor policy scam case: Court remands Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia in 5-day CBI custody

Don’t worry, Delhi jails are enjoyment: AAP leader Saurabh Bhardwaj to party workers

LG Anil Baijal put final stamp on excise policy papers, he should be probed, says Delhi minister Gopal Rai

Digital evidence from Delhi hotel’s business centre exposed influence of ‘South Lobby’ on excise policy

Sisodia arrested to divert public attention from Adani issue: AAP

Promises not met, teachers hold protest march across city

Promises not met, teachers hold protest march across Jalandhar city

Minister lays stones of projects worth Rs 2.51 cr in grain markets

Jalandhar: Man arrested for sacrilege in Rama Mandi

4th such incident in 3 months; police for round-the-clock vigil

Jalandhar boy beats all odds to win gold in international para athletics

Dairy owner, servant hacked to death at Bulara village

Dairy owner, servant hacked to death at Bulara village

Ludhiana businessmen raise issues affecting bicycle industry

No govt school in bad condition in Ludhiana: Education Department

Awareness rally against dumping of garbage in Sidhwan Canal in Ludhiana

'Illegal' commercial buildings continue to flourish in Ludhiana

Punjabi University computer engineering student stabbed to death on campus

Punjabi University computer engineering student stabbed to death on campus

Patiala district administration organises Heritage Treasure Hunt

Punjabi University Finances: CAG probes existence, activities of private firms

Three Nepal natives held for robbery