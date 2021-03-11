Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia booked in excise policy scam

CBI raids Sisodia’s house, 30 other locations | Seizes incriminating documents | ED likely to register case under PMLA

Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia booked in excise policy scam

Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia at his residence during the 14-hr raid. ANI

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, August 19

The CBI today conducted raids at the official residences of Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and IAS officer Arava Gopi Krishna, besides 29 other locations in seven states and union territories, after registering an FIR to probe alleged irregularities in formulating and executing the city government’s excise policy, which was brought in November last year.

The agency has named 15 persons, including Sisodia, in its FIR, lodged on August 17.

Besides Sisodia, other public servants who have been named in the FIR as accused include then Excise Commissioner Arava Gopi Krishna, then Deputy Excise Commissioner Anand Kumar Tiwari and Assistant Excise Commissioner Pankaj Bhatnagar, besides nine businessmen and two companies. In a statement, the CBI said, “Searches are being conducted at 31 locations, including Delhi, Gurugram, Chandigarh, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Lucknow and Bengaluru, which have led to the recovery of incriminating documents, articles and digital records.”

Last month, Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena had recommended a CBI probe into the Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP government’s Excise Policy (2021-22) over alleged violations of rules and procedural lapses.

Officials in the CBI said the Deputy Chief Minister and other accused in the case would soon be summoned for questioning and those who failed to cooperate in the investigation might be arrested.

It’s now Modi vs Kejriwal

Earlier it was Modi vs who. Now, it is Modi vs Kejriwal. Delhi CM is an alternative to PM. Raghav Chadha, Rajya Sabha member

NYT report trigger

As Delhi’s education model was praised by NYT, the Centre sent CBI to Sisodia’s house. Arvind Kejriwal

Why policy reversed?

Sisodia reversed the excise policy the day the probe was given to the CBI. Why?

Anurag Thakur, I&B minister

Impartial reporting

The story is based on impartial and on-the-ground reporting: NYT

In his first reaction to the raids, Sisodia took to Twitter and wrote saying that he welcomed the CBI and asserted that the truth would come out. He said these people were troubled because of the excellent work done by the Delhi Government in the health and education sectors.

“That is why ministers of both departments are targeted to stop us from the good work in the health and education sectors,” he said referring to the arrest of Health Minister Satyendar Jain under criminal provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said the CBI raid at his junior colleague’s house was the result of his good performance, which is being appreciated globally. “The day Delhi’s education model was appreciated and Manish Sisodia’s photo appeared on the front page of the New York Times, the Centre sent the CBI at the residence of Manish. The CBI is welcome. Will extend full cooperation. Earlier also there were raids and a probe. Nothing came out. Nothing will come out now also,” Arvind Kejriwal said.

AAP Rajya Sabha member Raghav Chadha said, “Earlier it was “Modi vs who”, today it is “Modi vs Kejriwal”, Kejriwal is an alternative to Prime Minister Modi.”

Delhi Congress leader Alka Lamba said Manish Sisodia should face the action by the probe agency instead of “running away” to the cool climes of Himachal Pradesh. She also claimed that the “corrupt face” of the self-acclaimed “truly honest” minister of AAP today stood exposed.

Allegations against him, 14 others

  • Irregularities in formulation of excise policy, 2021-22
  • Liquor trader paid Rs 1 cr to firm managed by Sisodia’s associate
  • Sisodia and public servants took decisions without approval
  • Intention was to extend undue favours to licensees post tender
  • Sisodia aides Amit Arora, Dinesh Arora, Arjun Pandey involved
  • Collected money from licensees, also gave it to public servants
  • Excise Dept gave a waiver of Rs 144 cr to licensees on Covid excuse

#manish sisodia

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Himachal

800-metre-long railway bridge on Chakki river on Punjab-Himachal border collapses

2
Himachal

25 dead as heavy monsoon rains inflict chaos in Himachal, Uttarakhand; Odisha, Jharkhand also hit

3
Chandigarh

Honey-trapped Kharar student rescued from kidnappers

4
Trending

Court directs man to pay Rs 90,000 as compensation to his ex-girlfriend for allegedly peeing into her expensive Louis Vuitton bag

5
Chandigarh

Zirakpur: Mother of 3 ‘gangraped’, FIR lodged

6
Brand Connect

Shark Tank Keto Gummies Reviews [Weight Loss Alert] Shocking Price?

7
Punjab

Nutrition funds for poor kids diverted in Punjab from 2014 to 2017

8
Brand Connect

Tea Burn Reviews (BEAWARE!) Real Teaburn Reviews, Should You Buy It?

9
Punjab

Three Punjabis in fray for Brampton mayor's post

10
Chandigarh

Chandigarh: Three of sextortion gang nabbed

Don't Miss

View All
Video: Cloudburst in Uttarakhand's Dehradun, disaster response team rushes to spot
Nation

Video: Cloudburst in Uttarakhand's Dehradun, disaster response team rushes to spot

Honey-trapped student rescued from kidnappers
Chandigarh

Honey-trapped Kharar student rescued from kidnappers

Citing security flaws, Apple tells users to install update
Nation

Citing security flaws, Apple tells users to install update

Watch: Woman falls down while deboarding moving train, CRPF personnel pulls her away to avert mishap
Trending

Watch: Woman falls down while deboarding moving train, CRPF personnel pulls her away to avert mishap

Both pilots fall asleep while flying at 37,000 feet, miss their landing
World

Pilots fall asleep while flying at 37,000 feet, miss landing

Twitterati rebukes US President Joe Biden as he coughs into fist and shakes same hand with lawmakers
Trending

Twitterati rebukes US President Joe Biden as he coughs into fist and shakes same hand with lawmakers

This border district almost went to Pak
Punjab

Border district Gurdaspur almost went to Pakistan

‘Special 26’ rerun, Nuh MC chief, aides rob firm
Haryana

'Special 26' rerun, Nuh MC chief, aides rob firm

Top News

Himachal Pradesh rain havoc: 14 feared dead in flash flood, landslide in Mandi

25 dead as heavy monsoon rains inflict chaos in Himachal, Uttarakhand; Odisha, Jharkhand also hit

Chakki bridge in Himachal Pradesh’s Kangra collapsed due to ...

Railway bridge over Chakki river washed away; train services to Kangra to remain suspended

800-metre-long railway bridge on Chakki river on Punjab-Himachal border collapses

Train services to Kangra to remain suspended

CBI has orders from above to raid us; want to thank them for not causing inconvenience to my family: Manish Sisodia

It will be Arvind Kejriwal versus Narendra Modi in 2024, says Manish Sisodia

Slams BJP, says NYT article not about him but about teachers...

Anurag Thakur calls Sisodia ‘Money Shh’, says he makes money and maintains silence

Anurag Thakur calls Sisodia 'Money Shh'; says he makes money and maintains silence

Says Sisodia accused in liquor ‘scam’ but Arvind Kejriwal th...

Chandigarh International Airport to be named after Shaheed Bhagat Singh: Bhagwant Mann

Punjab, Haryana agree to name Chandigarh airport after Shaheed Bhagat Singh

Decision taken at a meeting between Punjab CM and Haryana De...

Cities

View All

Man caught from Shirdi in Maharashtra for planting IED under Punjab cop's vehicle

Man caught from Shirdi in Maharashtra for planting IED under Punjab cop's vehicle

Skeletons to tumble out, Bikram Majithia on CBI raids on Sisodia's house

Punjab Education Minister meets contractual teachers, assures regular jobs

Machines non-functional, cancer patients suffer

Machines non-functional in Bathinda hospital, cancer patients suffer

47 years on, college foundation stone gathering dust in Bathinda

ElectricityAmendment Bill to favour only corporate firms, allege farmers

Honey-trapped student rescued from kidnappers

Honey-trapped Kharar student rescued from kidnappers

Punjab, Haryana agree to name Chandigarh airport after Shaheed Bhagat Singh

Chandigarh: Three of sextortion gang nabbed

Zirakpur: Mother of 3 ‘gangraped’, FIR lodged

Man sentenced to one-year jail in cheque-bounce case

Delhi CM Kejriwal, Deputy CM Sisodia and Yogendra Yadav acquitted in defamation case

Delhi CM Kejriwal, Deputy CM Sisodia and Yogendra Yadav acquitted in defamation case

CBI issues summons to some accused in Delhi excise policy ‘corruption’ case

It will be Arvind Kejriwal versus Narendra Modi in 2024, says Manish Sisodia

Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia to visit Gujarat on August 22 to ‘guarantee’ education and health

Tenant hammers house owner to death in Delhi; takes selfie with the body before fleeing

Smart City: Vigilance Bureau begins probe into LED project in Jalandhar

Smart City: Vigilance Bureau begins probe into LED project in Jalandhar

Few takers for booster dose, just 1 lakh get jabbed in Jalandhar district

Cane farmers continue to block highway in Phagwara

Prove DVR theft charge: SAD leader to MLA

Six villagers booked for murder bid

Payal police crack blind murder case, nab two

Payal police crack blind murder case, nab two

12.5L looted from shoe trader's employee in Ludhiana

It's like second birth of my child: Nihal's mother

Salaries delayed again, Ludhiana civic body awaits GST share

Ludhiana: Put on fast track, 25 projects worth Rs 708.16-cr awarded

African swine fever detected in Patiala

African swine fever detected in Patiala

Minister Inderbir Singh Nijjar sets 1-yr deadline for 24x7 water project in Patiala

Diarrhoea outbreak in Patiala's Prem Colony, 13 taken ill

Patiala district witnesses 26 Covid cases

African swine fever killed pigs: Report