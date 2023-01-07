Delhi drag horror: Shah Rukh Khan’s NGO Meer Foundation donates undisclosed amount to victim’s family

Mumbai, January 7

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's philanthropic NGO Meer Foundation has come forward and supported the Delhi accident victim Anjali Singh's family by donating an undisclosed amount.

A statement read: "Shah Rukh Khan's Meer Foundation donates an undisclosed amount to the family of Anjali Singh. Anjali, a 20-year-old, lost her life in a brutal hit and run that took place in Delhi's Kanjhawala. The aid by Meer foundation aims to help the family, especially the mother with her health issues while providing adequate relief to Anjali's siblings." Meer Foundation is a philanthropic foundation named after Shah Rukh's father Meer Taj Mohammed Khan which aims to effect change at ground level and works to build a world that empowers women.

In the past, Meer Foundation has supported and contributed to various causes that provide support to disadvantaged women and children.

Anjali Singh, a 20-year-old woman, died a painful death after being dragged by a car for about 12 km in the national capital in the early hours of January 1.

--IANS

#Mumbai #Shah Rukh Khan