Delhi Dy CM Sisodia called for questioning in excise 'scam'

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, February 18

The CBI has summoned Delhi’s Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia for questioning on Sunday in connection with the alleged excise policy scam nearly three months after filing the chargesheet in the case, officials said today.

Sisodia has been named as an accused in the FIR registered by the CBI, but his name did not figure in the chargesheet. Arrested businessmen Vijay Nair and Abhishek Boinpally are among the seven accused named in the chargesheet.

It is alleged that the Delhi Government’s policy to grant licences to liquor traders favoured certain dealers who allegedly paid bribes for it, a charge refuted by the ruling AAP.