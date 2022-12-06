Delhi Excise case: Fresh CBI notice to Telangana CM KCR’s daughter K Kavitha for questioning on December 11

New Delhi, December 6
The CBI has issued a fresh notice to TRS MLC K Kavitha to appear for questioning on December 11 at Hyderabad in connection with Delhi Excise Policy scam case, officials said Tuesday.
The agency is understood to have agreed to the request of Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s daughter to postpone her questioning from Tuesday to any date between December 11-15.
In her response to the first notice issued on December 2, Kavitha had said she had gone through the contents of the FIR copy as well as the complaint available on the website in connection with the case and her name did not figure anywhere in any manner whatsoever.
