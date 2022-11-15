Delhi Excise policy: AAP leader, bizman held

New Delhi: The ED has arrested AAP communication in-charge Vijay Nair and businessman Abhishek Boinpally in connection with its probe into the alleged Delhi excise policy scam, the officials said on Monday. Both accused were sent to a five-day ED remand.
