Delhi Government tables 'Rozgar Budget', aims for 20 lakh jobs over 5 years

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 26

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Saturday presented the Delhi Budget 2022-23 to the tune of Rs 75,800 crore with overcharge on creation of employment along with thrust on education, health and transport sectors.

It marks an overall increase of 9.5 per cent over the last year’s Budget.

The AAP government christened the Budget as “Rozgar Budget”, which seeks to ring in a framework to create 20 lakh more jobs over the next five years.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal hailed the Budget. “Every section of society is taken care of. The government has created a framework for generating 20 lakh jobs over the next five years,” he said.

Sisodia, who also heads the Finance Department, said the Budget aimed at accelerating economic welfare. He said the government was planning to raise the employment rate in Delhi from 33 per cent to 45 per cent.

The Budget provides for a new electronic city at Baprola in Delhi with a capacity to create 80,000 jobs through electronics manufacturing.