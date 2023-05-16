Delhi Govt issues notice to Services Department Secretary

New Delhi: The Delhi Government has issued a show-cause notice to Ashish More, Secretary, Services Department, and threatened disciplinary action against him for not complying with transfer order. TNS
US envoy in Ahmedabad
Ahmedabad: US Ambassador to India Eric Garcetti spins a ‘charkha’ during his visit to the Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Power play, DK Shivakumar puts off Delhi visit
Siddaramaiah in Delhi | Decision on CM’s post after wider co...
No separate authority for Kuki areas, Manipur CM junks MLAs’ demand; meets Amit Shah
Biren Singh shares intel on militants’ role in Manipur viole...
Poll in mind, Dushyant Chautala meets JP Nadda on way ahead
Meeting amid buzz over BJP, JJP going solo in Haryana