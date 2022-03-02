Delhi Govt nod to take back Republic Day violence case

PTI

New Delhi, March 1

The Delhi Government has given its approval to withdraw 17 cases, including one involving violence on Republic Day last year, registered here during the anti-farm law protests, a government official said on Tuesday.

He said the file related to the cases was sent by Lt Governor Anil Baijal’s Office to Delhi Home Minister Satyendar Jain on January 31.

It was approved by Jain and sent to CM’s office (CMO) on February 25. The CMO sent the file to L-G office on February 28 and the L-G approved it the same day, the officer said.

The Delhi Police had identified 17 out of the 54 cases registered during November 2020 to December 2021 for withdrawal. One of the cases is related to 200-300 protesters and 25 tractors reaching the Red Fort and entering its premises through the Lahori Gate, resulting in damage to ticket counters, doorframe metal detector and baggage scanners at the monument.

Another case was registered at the Jyoti Nagar police station in northeast Delhi against protesting farmers entering Delhi from UP’s Loni border, riding 150-175 tractors and allegedly obstructing policemen from discharging their duty and assaulting them. —