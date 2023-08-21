Delhi govt officer accused of raping minor taken into police custody

New Delhi, August 21
A senior Delhi government official, who is accused of repeatedly raping a minor and impregnating her, was taken into custody on Monday, officials said.
Police also took the accused's wife into custody, they said, adding that the statement of the minor is being recorded.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has ordered the suspension of the officer -- a deputy director with the women and child development department.
The girl was staying with the accused and his family at their house after her father passed away on October 1, 2020.
The accused had allegedly raped the girl several times between November 2020 and January 2021, a senior police officer had said, adding that his wife had also been charged with giving her medicine to terminate pregnancy.
Responding to the allegation against its official, the Delhi government said "the sternest possible action should be taken against him" if found guilty.
