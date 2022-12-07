Delhi High Court allows termination of 33-wk pregnancy

New Delhi, December 6
The Delhi HC on Tuesday said the “ultimate decision” in matters of abortion ought to recognise a woman’s choice to give birth and the possibility of dignified life of the unborn child while allowing a 26-year-old married woman to undergo medical termination of her 33-week pregnancy.
Justice Prathiba M Singh observed while the right to terminate pregnancy had been the subject matter of debate across the world, India recognised the choice of a woman in its law. The petitioner sought to terminate pregnancy as the foetus was suffering from certain cerebral abnormalities.
