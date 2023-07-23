Delhi HC awards Rs 2 cr in damages to Army officer

New Delhi, July 22

The Delhi High Court has awarded Rs 2 crore in damages to an Army officer for the loss of reputation suffered by him on account of a 2001 “expose” by a news portal alleging his involvement in corruption in defence procurement.

Justice Neena Bansal Krishna, while deciding a lawsuit by Major General MS Ahluwalia, directed that the amount shall be paid by Tehelka.com, its owner Buffalo Communications, its proprietor Tarun Tejpal and two reporters Aniruddha Bahal and Mathew Samuel.

Following a sting operation by Tehelka.com, a court of inquiry was conducted by the Army which recommended Ahluwalia’s dismissal. However, the then Army Chief, in his discretion, awarded him “severe displeasure (recordable)” and he was held to be “unbecoming of an Army officer”.

In a detailed order, Justice Krishna said Tehelka and its journalists defamed Ahluwalia because he had never demanded any money, yet comments to this effect were shown in the news reports. Ahluwalia had approached the court in 2002 arguing that Tehelka’s video tape as well as transcript created an impression that he demanded whisky and Rs 10 lakh from the reporter. The allegations sullied his image, cast aspersions on his character and his plea of innocence went unheard. The Army officer asserted that the allegations in the video were false, motivated, mischievous and done deliberately without ascertaining the true facts. — TNS

Says Tehelka sting defamed officer