Delhi HC gives protection from arrest to M3M Group owners in money-laundering case

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, June 12

The Delhi High Court has granted interim protection from arrest till July 5 to M3M Group owners Basant Bansal and Pankaj Bansal in a money-laundering case linked to real estate firm IREO being probed by the Enforcement Directorate.

The order came from a Vacation Bench of Justice CD Singh on separate anticipatory bail applications filed by Basant Bansal and Pankaj Bansal.

“In the event of any arrest of the applicant, he shall be released on bail on his furnishing a personal bond of Rs 10,00,000 with two sureties of the like amount to the satisfaction of the Investigating Agency,” agencies reported the high court has having said in its June 9 orders.

Justice Singh noted that “primary accused” and promoter of IREO Group Lalit Goel has already been granted regular bail. The high court granted the ED time till July 5 to file a status report and other documents in response to the Bansals’ pre-arrest bail applications.

The ED has been investigating IREO for the last few years on charges of diverting, siphoning off and misappropriating funds of investors and customers. Last week, it arrested M3M Director Roop Kumar Bansal in connection with the investigation against IREO and M3M groups for “diverting, siphoning (off) and misappropriating funds of investors and customers”.

On June 1, the ED had carried out raids against the M3M Group and its directors as well as against IREO in Delhi and Gurugram. It later alleged in a press statement that the owners, controllers and promoters of the M3M Group—Basant Bansal, Roop Kumar Bansal, Pankaj Bansal—and other key persons deliberately avoided investigations during the raids.

The ED has alleged that a “huge amount of money running into hundreds of crores was siphoned off through the M3M Group” in this case. In one of the transactions, the M3M Group received about Rs 400 crore from IREO through several shell companies in multiple layers, the ED has said. The probe found that the five shell companies were operated by the M3M Group, it said.

These shell companies immediately sold the development rights of the land to IREO for about Rs 400 crore and after receiving the amount, the five shell companies transferred it immediately to the M3M Group through another set of shell companies, the agency has alleged.