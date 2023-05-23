Delhi HC notice to BBC for ‘damaging’ India’s reputation

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 22

The Delhi High Court on Monday asked the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) to respond to an NGO’s plea alleging its documentary “India: The Modi Question” damaged India’s reputation and made false and defamatory imputations against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Indian judiciary.

Documentary on Gujarat riots Released in January 2023, the two-part documentary, ‘India: The Modi Question’, is about the 2002 Gujarat riots when Narendra Modi was the state’s Chief Minister.

Released in January 2023, the two-part documentary is about the 2002 Gujarat riots when Modi was the state’s Chief Minister.

The Centre had issued directions for blocking multiple YouTube videos and Twitter posts sharing links to the BBC documentary — described by the Ministry of External Affairs as a “propaganda piece” that lacked objectivity and reflected a colonial mindset.

Issuing notice to BBC (India) and BBC (UK) on the defamation suit filed by Gujarat-based NGO ‘Justice On Trial’ “through all permissible modes”, Justice Sachin Datta listed the matter for further hearing on September 25.

On behalf of the plaintiff NGO, which has sought permission to file the suit for damages as an indigent person, senior advocate Harish Salve told the court that the BBC documentary had “defamed” India and the whole system, including the judiciary.