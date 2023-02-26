Delhi HC stays re-election for members of MCD committee

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, February 25

The Delhi High Court on Saturday stayed the re-election for six members of the Standing Committee of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) scheduled to take place on February 27.

At a special hearing held on a court holiday, Justice Gaurang Kanth said prima facie it appeared that the Mayor, who was also the Returning Officer, was conducting the re-election on Monday without declaring the results of the previous poll held on February 24, which was in violation of regulations.

Justice Kanth said the regulations nowhere stated that the Delhi Mayor had the authority to declare the election of Standing Committee members as null and void. The HC issued notice to the Returning Officer and others on two petitions filed by BJP councillors Shikha Roy and Kamaljeet Sehrawat.

“Notice to hold re-election shall remain stayed till the next date of hearing,” Justice Kant said.

Interestingly, Mayor Shelly Oberoi said, “The decision of the High Court to stay the re-election of the Standing Committee is a victory for AAP…Yesterday the whole country saw how the BJP attacked me during the counting of votes and I was forced to leave the House.”

Oberoi had on February 24 announced fresh poll for electing six members of the MCD's Standing Committee on February 27 at 11 am amid clashes with BJP councillors staging protests after Oberoi declared a vote cast during the Friday election "invalid".

(With PTI Inputs)