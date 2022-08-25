 Delhi High Court dismisses appeals of WhatsApp, Facebook against CCI probe : The Tribune India

Delhi High Court dismisses appeals of WhatsApp, Facebook against CCI probe

In April last year, a single judge of the high court had refused to interdict investigation directed by the CCI

Delhi High Court dismisses appeals of WhatsApp, Facebook against CCI probe

Photo for representational purpose only. iStock

PTI

New Delhi, August 25

The Delhi High Court dismissed the appeals of WhatsApp and Facebook on Thursday against an order rejecting their challenge to a probe ordered by the Competition Commission of India (CCI) into the instant messaging platform’s updated privacy policy of 2021.

A bench of Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Subramonium Prasad said the single judge’s order was well-reasoned and the appeals are devoid of merits.

In April last year, a single judge of the high court had refused to interdict the investigation directed by the CCI on the petitions moved by WhatsApp LLC and Facebook Inc.—now Meta platforms.

In January last year, the CCI on its own had decided to look into WhatsApp’s updated privacy policy based on news reports regarding the same.

WhatsApp had argued before the division bench of the court that the CCI cannot probe a policy that has now been kept in abeyance to await the fate of the Data Protection Bill as well as the decision of the Supreme Court and the high court on issues concerning the legality of the policy.

Facebook had argued that there was no prima facie material in the case against it and the CCI cannot investigate it in a “creeping fashion”.

The CCI, however, had contended that its investigation into the new privacy policy should be allowed to proceed as the policy has not been withdrawn and there is no scope for the inquiry to overlap with the Supreme Court proceedings, which pertain to issues of alleged infringement of user privacy.

The anti-trust regulator had said its probe concerned WhatsApp’s anti-competitive sharing of user data with Facebook and not issues concerning the privacy law and that a judicial process cannot be used to thwart the investigation.

It had also defended the probe against Facebook as well as in connection with WhatsApp’s privacy policy, saying the former is the holding company of the messaging platform and can “potentially exploit the data being shared”.

Before the single judge, WhatsApp and Facebook had challenged the CCI’s March 2021 order directing a probe against them.

Dismissing the petitions, the single judge had opined that although it would have been “prudent” for the CCI to await the outcome of the petitions in the Supreme Court and the Delhi High Court against WhatsApp’s new privacy policy, not doing so would not make the regulator’s order “perverse” or “wanting of jurisdiction”.

On January 3, while dealing with the appeals against the single-judge order, a bench headed by then Chief Justice DN Patel had extended the time for filing replies by Facebook and WhatsApp to two CCI notices of June 2021, asking them to furnish certain information for the purpose of the inquiry conducted by it.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Trending

Viral video: Sikh pilot makes inflight announcement in Punjabi-English mix; Internet falls in love with the sardar

2
Entertainment

'The Kapil Sharma Show' to be on air from Sept 10 with new characters; Krushna Abhishek takes a 'break'

3
Jalandhar

Nurse killed, another injured as armed men attack them with swords at hostel of Jalandhar hospital

4
Nation

Mushroom farmer, who bought flight tickets for workers during 2020 lockdown, dies by suicide

5
Punjab

Supreme Court panel indicts Punjab Police for PM Modi security breach

6
Nation

‘A person who retires or is going to retire has no value in India’, says CJI NV Ramana

7
Haryana

Family alleges rape & murder by Sonali Phogat's PA, files complaint

8
Punjab

PM Modi returning without attending Ferozepur event in January unfortunate: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

9
Pollywood

Sidhu Moosewala's new song 'Jaandi Vaar' with Afsana Khan and Salim Merchant to release on Sept 2

10
Punjab

Holistic healthcare priority, says PM Modi in Mohali

Don't Miss

View All
Viral video: Sikh pilot makes inflight announcement in Punjabi-English mix, Internet falls in love with him
Trending

Viral video: Sikh pilot makes inflight announcement in Punjabi-English mix; Internet falls in love with the sardar

Ravish Kumar serves fodder for memes following Adani’s stake in NDTV
Trending

Ravish Kumar serves fodder for memes following Adani's stake in NDTV

A school with 42 pairs of twins, 2 sets of triplets
Schools

A school with 42 pairs of twins, 2 sets of triplets

25 kmph speed cap outside Chandigarh education institutions, hospitals
Chandigarh

25 kmph speed cap outside Chandigarh education institutions, hospitals

Gram pradhan loses life saving others, 7 of his family die too
Himachal

Gram pradhan loses life saving others, 7 of his family die too in Mandi

Miss Universe to allow married women from 2023
Entertainment

Miss Universe to allow married women from 2023

Teacher in china fired over her cat's appearance in online class wins Rs 4.6 lakh payout
Trending

Teacher in China fired after her cat's appearance in online class wins Rs 4.6 lakh payout

MC opens ‘steel utensil bank’ in Chandigarh
Chandigarh

To curb usage of single-use plastic, Chandigarh MC opens 'steel utensil bank'

Top News

BJP leader Sonali Phogat death: Autopsy conducted, Goa CM says state DGP monitoring probe

Goa police arrest Sonali Phogat’s 2 associates in her murder case

Phogat was brought dead at St Anthony Hospital in Anjuna are...

No Pegasus spyware found in 29 mobile phones examined by SC panel

No Pegasus spyware found in 29 mobile phones examined by SC panel

However, the panel headed by Justice (Retd) RV Raveendran te...

Supreme Court panel indicts Punjab Police for PM security breach

Supreme Court panel indicts Punjab Police for PM Modi security breach

Justice Indu Malhotra (retd) committee says Ferozepur SSP fa...

SIT summons Sukhbir Badal for questioning in Kotkapura firing case on Aug 30

SIT summons Sukhbir Badal for questioning in Kotkapura firing case on Aug 30

Has been asked to appear before the SIT at Punjab Police Off...

AAP MLAs to meet at Arvind Kejriwal’s residence to discuss ‘poaching’ attempts by BJP

40 MLAs were targeted by BJP with offer of Rs 20 crore each: AAP

All AAP MLAs, led by Kejriwal, reached Mahatma Gandhi's memo...


Cities

View All

10 years after court decree, rights activist gets relief for torture in police custody

10 years after court decree, human rights activist Sarabjit Singh Verka gets relief for torture in Punjab Police custody

Amritsar: Day after Vigilance Bureau raid at office, motor vehicle inspector grilled

Day after Akali Market demolition in Amritsar, SGPC says will rehabilitate traders

Boy abducted from Golden Temple complex, rescued

Two Goindwal Sahib ASIs arrested on corruption charge

VB starts probe into purchase of furniture by Bathinda tech varsity

VB starts probe into purchase of furniture by Bathinda tech varsity

Cook injured as pressure cooker explodes at Chandigarh school while midday meal was being prepared

Cook injured as pressure cooker explodes at Chandigarh school while midday meal was being prepared

Vigilance sleuths visit police AIG's Mohali house to assess property in disproportionate assets case

Cancer Hospital Unveiled: Amid thick security blanket, PM Modi keeps date with Mohali

A first: 18 freehold business units up for e-auction by Chandigarh MC

Holistic healthcare priority, says PM Modi in Mohali

AAP MLAs to meet at Arvind Kejriwal’s residence to discuss ‘poaching’ attempts by BJP

40 MLAs were targeted by BJP with offer of Rs 20 crore each: AAP

Delhi High Court refuses to stay Agnipath scheme, asks Centre to file reply on pleas

BJP offered Rs 20 crore each to 4 AAP MLAs to switch sides: Sanjay Singh; saffron party hits back

Kabaddi player among 4 held for duping people on pretext of sending them abroad

AAP MLAs threatened, offered bribes to break party, this is a serious matter, says Arvind Kejriwal

2 nurses attacked with swords in Jalandhar hospital, 1 dead

Nurse killed, another injured as armed men attack them with swords at hostel of Jalandhar hospital

Cane growers postpone mega meet at Phagwara

At 47, NRI Gurjit Kaur is enjoying college life she had to skip

Registration date for 'Khedan Vatan Punjab Diyan' extended to Aug 30

Food Safety Dept team collects milk samples in Jalandhar

Sikh body’s 4-member sub-panel visits library at Punjabi University, Patiala

'Disrespect' to rare Sikh literature: SGPC's 4-member sub-panel visits library at Punjabi University

e-rickshaws in disuse, Punjabi University pupils face commuting blues

Patiala: Funds not coming, work on new city bus stand delayed