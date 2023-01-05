Delhi horror repeats in UP: Woman hit by truck, dragged for 3km

Banda (Uttar Pradesh), January 5
Even as the outrage over the Delhi girl being dragged by a car continues, a similar incident has come to light in Uttar Pradesh where a woman riding a scooty was hit by a truck that dragged her body for 3 km.
The ghastly incident took place in Mawai Buzurg village of Banda district.
As per initial reports, the truck caught fire as the woman's body got stuck in the chasis. Even the scooty of the victim was burnt to ashes.
Fire tenders were rushed to the spot to douse the fire and police are trying to get the victim's body out of the truck.
The victim's name is Pushpa, who worked as a clerk at a university. She went out to buy household items when the accident took place.
After the accident, the truck reportedly dragged the woman for over 3 km. A number of passersby tried to stop the truck but the driver did not stop. The accident took place as there were no breakers in the area.
