Delhi L-G gives CP detention power under NSA

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, October 20

Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena has authorised the Delhi Commissioner of Police to detain people who pose a threat to the capital under provisions of the National Security Act (NSA), officials said.

The officials said the Lieutenant Governor’s order, which came into force from Wednesday, is going to be effective till January 18 next year. A senior police officer said Saxena had authorised the Commissioner of Police to take into preventive detention those who posed a threat to the national capital.

He said the notification cited Sub-Section 2 of Section 3 of the NSA, which states that the Centre or a state government, if satisfied that a person could act in any manner prejudicial to the security of the state or the maintenance of public order, could make an order directing that such person be detained as a preventive measure.