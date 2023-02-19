Delhi L-G gives nod to hold mayoral poll on Feb 22

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, February 18

A day after the Supreme Court directed to issue the notice in the next 24 hours to fix the date of mayoral election for convening the meeting of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), Delhi Lieutenant-Governor (LG) VK Saxena on Saturday notified the mayoral election to be held on February 22. The case, wherein direction has been issued, was filed by the mayoral candidate of AAP Shelly Oberoi.

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal had suggested the said date for the mayoral election.

In a major boost to AAP, the apex court on Friday said that members nominated by Delhi LG, also known as Alderman, cannot participate in the voting in the mayoral election. The recent meeting, to elect mayor, was held on February 6 when the MCD House had to be adjourned by the pro tem speaker after AAP councillors contested the voting rights extended to the nominated members. Consequent upon the adjournment, AAP had knocked the door of the Supreme Court.

It is worth noting that the first meeting of the newly-elected MCD House was adjourned on January 6 due to a ruckus by AAP and BJP members. The Delhi mayor election could not be held on January 24 as well. Reacting to the development, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, said, “Delhi should get the Mayor — at the earliest. We have the numbers. In fact, our count in the MCD is around 20-30 more than that of BJP.”