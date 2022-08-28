Delhi Lieutenant Governor office returns 47 files not signed by CM

PTI

New Delhi, August 27

The Delhi Lieutenant Governor’s office has returned 47 files signed by the CMO staff instead of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, a move that is likely to intensify the tussle between the two constitutional authorities in the capital, sources said on Saturday.

No official response was available from the Delhi government in the matter.

However, sources in the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government alleged LG VK Saxena was “acting like a headmaster of a primary school” and added that he is “unfit” for the post.

The move came nearly a week after Saxena wrote to Kejriwal, pointing out that the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) was forwarding files seeking opinions and approvals to the LG Secretariat without his signatures.

The files returned by the LG Secretariat included those related to the education department and the Waqf Board among others, sources at the LG office said. They claimed the CMO continued to send files not signed by the chief minister, despite the LG flagging the issue.