Delhi man married day he murdered his live-in partner

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, February 15

A Delhi court on Wednesday sent the 24-year-old man accused of killing his live-in partner to police custody for five days. Sahil Gehlot of Mitraon village had kept the body of the victim, Nikki Yadav of Jhajjar, in a refrigerator of his dhaba after allegedly killing her on the intervening night of February 9 and 10.

The accused, Sahil Gehlot, married the same day. The accused allegedly murdered Nikki after she confronted with him over his plan to marry someone else. A CCTV footage, emerged on Wednesday, wherein victim Nikki was seen indulging in household work hour before she was killed.

Delhi Commission for Women chief Swati Maliwal issued a notice to the Delhi Police. She said, “This incident has shocked the nation. If the situation doesn’t change, Delhi will not remain a safe place to live.”