Delhi minister Rajendra Pal Gautam quits, had attended mass conversion event

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, October 9

Delhi’s Social Welfare Minister Rajendra Pal Gautam today resigned from his post following a controversy over his presence at a religious conversion event, where Hindu deities were allegedly denounced.

Can’t let aap down I do not want my leader Arvind Kejriwal or the party to be in any trouble because of me. I am a true soldier of the party and I will follow the ideals of BR Ambedkar and Buddha. Rajendra Pal Gautam, AAP

The BJP had launched a no-holds-barred attack against him, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) after a video went viral showing him attending the event on October 5 where hundreds took a pledge to convert to Buddhism and not consider Hindu deities as gods.

Sources in the AAP indicated that Kejriwal was upset with Gautam, particularly in view of the party’s aggressive campaign in poll-bound Gujarat.

Gautam had earlier accused the BJP of spreading “rumours” against him and had apologised to “anyone who has been hurt due to such propaganda”. But today, in a letter, which he shared on his Twitter handle, the AAP leader said he had resigned.

“I do not want my leader Arvind Kejriwal or the party to be in any trouble because of me. I am a true soldier of the party and I will follow the ideals of BR Ambedkar and Gautam Buddha throughout my life,” Gautam said.

He further said, “Today is the manifestation day of Maharishi Valmikiji and the death anniversary of Kanshi Ram. Amid this coincidence, I have been freed from many shackles. Today, I have been born again. Now, I will continue to fight against atrocities more firmly and without any restriction.”

