Delhi minister Saurabh Bharadwaj writes to L-G, urges him to approve transfer of services secretary

New Delhi, May 19
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj on Friday requested Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena to clear a file related to the transfer of Services Secretary Ashish More, saying several administrative changes were held up due to the delay.
In a letter to the L-G, Bharadwaj said the Delhi government had sent the file two days back.
More was transferred hours after a Supreme Court order on May 11 put the control of bureaucrats working with the Delhi government (excluding those related to police, public order, and land) under the elected government.
Urging Saxena to clear the file soon, Bharadwaj said, "We had sent a proposal to change the Secretary (Services) two days back."
The elected government of Delhi wishes to make several administrative changes, for which replacing the services secretary is important; a lot of work is held up due to the delay in clearance, he said.
