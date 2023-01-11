Delhi most polluted city of country in 2022

New Delhi, January 10
The National Capital has been declared the most polluted city of India in 2022 by the National Clean Air Programme (NCAP) Tracker. The Tracker is a joint project of Climate Trends and Respirer Living Sciences to create an online hub for latest updates on India’s clean air policy.
As per the data, the average PM2.5 (ultra-fine particulate matter) concentration in Delhi was 99.71 micrograms per cubic metre last year even though India’s annual average safe limit for PM 2.5 is 40 micrograms per cubic metre (ug/m3). PM2.5 is tiny particulate matter that is less than 2.5 microns in diameter and can enter the lungs and bloodstream. Faridabad has been ranked the second-most polluted city with a PM 2.5 level of 95.64. Faridabad is followed by Ghaziabad where the PM2.5 level was 91.25.
“A majority of the top 10 most polluted cities in 2022 are from the Indo-Gangetic plains, indicating that the real and long-term solutions lie in an air-shed approach to address the need for better air pollution management in the region beyond Delhi,” the report states.
The Centre had launched the NCAP in 2019. Initially, the NCAP had set a target of reducing air pollutants by 20-30 per cent by 2024 with 2017 as the base year. In September 2022, however, the Centre set a new target of a 40 per cent reduction in the PM concentration by 2026. According to the report, the cleanest city with a PM 2.5 concentration of 26.33 ug/m3 is Srinagar.
