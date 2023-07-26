 Delhi ordinance: NDA, INDIA evenly poised in Rajya Sabha; all eyes on non-aligned parties : The Tribune India

  • Nation
  • Delhi ordinance: NDA, INDIA evenly poised in Rajya Sabha; all eyes on non-aligned parties

Delhi ordinance: NDA, INDIA evenly poised in Rajya Sabha; all eyes on non-aligned parties

Bill expected to be introduced in Lok Sabha on Monday, but there was speculation that it could be brought to the Rajya Sabha on Thursday

Delhi ordinance: NDA, INDIA evenly poised in Rajya Sabha; all eyes on non-aligned parties

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and LG VK Saxena. PTI file photo



PTI

New Delhi, July 26

The ruling NDA will have to lean on the support of Biju Janata Dal, YSR Congress Party, nominated members and Independents in the Rajya Sabha to ensure the passage of the bill to replace the Delhi Services Ordinance.

While there is no official word on when the bill, which was approved by the Cabinet on Tuesday, will be brought to Parliament, several parties have issued whips to their members to remain present in the Rajya Sabha on Thursday.

The NDA is comfortably placed in the Lok Sabha. However, the two alliances—BJP-led NDA and Opposition’s INDIA bloc—are evenly poised in the Rajya Sabha though the ruling coalition has always managed to get the support of non-aligned parties to ensure passage of its legislative business in the Upper House.

Some members have written to the Rajya Sabha chairman not to allow the bill on the Delhi services issue as supplementary agenda in the legislative business on Thursday.

The bill is expected to be introduced in the Lok Sabha on Monday, but there was speculation that it could be brought to the Rajya Sabha on Thursday.

The NDA has 101 members in the Rajya Sabha, while the 26-party Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) enjoys the support of 100 lawmakers. The non-aligned parties have 28 members, five members are in the nominated category and three independents.

Of the 28 non-aligned members, seven members of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi are expected to vote with the opposition bloc. The BJD and YSR Congress have nine members each and the ruling alliance will be hoping for their support for the crucial bill.

The BSP, JD(S) and TDP have one member each in the Upper House and which way they will vote will be eagerly watched.

Usually, nominated members are favourably disposed towards the government.

The controversial Delhi ordinance was promulgated by the central government on May 19, a week after the Supreme Court handed over the control of services in Delhi excluding police, public order and land to the elected government headed by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

The ordinance facilitated the setting up of a National Capital Civil Service Authority for the transfer of and disciplinary proceedings against Group-A officers from the DANICS cadre.

Transfer and postings of all officers of the Delhi government were under the executive control of the lieutenant governor before the May 11 top court verdict.

The Aam Aadmi Party, which rules the national capital, had described the ordinance as an “attack” on the federal structure of the Constitution and made it a point to rally the opposition parties to support it.

#Congress #Lok Sabha #Rajya Sabha

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Pollywood

Popular Punjabi singer Surinder Shinda dies

2
Chandigarh

Days after PGI doctor attempted suicide over 'harassment', Associate Prof tenders apology

3
Editorials

Wake up, Himachal

4
Nation

Supreme Court raps Centre: At drop of hat, you take stand against non-BJP states

5
Diaspora

In pursuit of higher studies in US, Indian woman found starving on Chicago street, belongings stolen

6
Haryana

Woman arrested for trying to extort money from cricketer Yuvraj Singh’s mother

7
Nation

On camera, BSF jawan seen molesting local woman in Manipur grocery store; suspended

8
Chandigarh

Punjab government to release Rs 49 crore for construction of hostels at Panjab University

9
Nation

She is dead for us, says Indian woman's father after she marries her Pakistani friend

10
Nation

Love story that began during Covid lockdown ends with gruesome triple murder in Assam

Don't Miss

View All
Popular Punjabi singer Surinder Shinda passes away at 64
Pollywood

Popular Punjabi singer Surinder Shinda dies

Wary of ‘award wapsi’, parliamentary committee wants undertaking from recipients
Nation

Wary of 'award wapsi', parliamentary committee wants undertaking from recipients

Gurugram sex ratio plummets to 885 from 925
Haryana

Gurugram sex ratio plummets to 885 from 925

Bullet still in head, ex-sailor gets war injury pension after 60 yrs
Punjab

Bullet still in head, ex-sailor Tara Singh gets war injury pension after 60 yrs

Heavy to very heavy rainfall warning issued for Himachal, Gujarat, Punjab for Monday, list released
Nation

Very heavy rain warning issued for Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana

40% rise in flashfloods over three years
Nation GLOBAL WARMING

40% rise in flashfloods in India over three years

Tiny gadgets ‘linked’ to falling Haryana sex ratio
Haryana

Tiny gadgets 'linked' to falling Haryana sex ratio

West Indies wicketkeeper Joshua Da Silva’s mother is overwhelmed as she meets Virat Kohli
Trending

West Indies wicketkeeper Joshua Da Silva's mother is overwhelmed as she meets Virat Kohli

Top News

Lok Sabha Speaker admits Congress’s no-confidence motion against govt, over 50 Opposition MPs support

Lok Sabha Speaker admits Congress's no-confidence motion against govt, over 50 Opposition MPs support it

Will discuss the day and time of debate with floor leaders a...

No-confidence motion, strategy to make PM speak on Manipur in Parliament

No-confidence motion: What PM Modi predicted in 2019 comes true in 2023

What is no confidence motion? Will Opposition strategy to ma...

Popular Punjabi singer Surinder Shinda passes away at 64

Popular Punjabi singer Surinder Shinda dies

Had been receiving treatment at DMCH, Ludhiana

Allahabad HC extends stay on ASI survey of Gyanvapi mosque premises till Thursday

Allahabad HC extends stay on ASI survey of Gyanvapi mosque premises till Thursday

The hearing of the case will resume at 3:30 pm on Thursday

Centre moves Supreme Court for extension of tenure of ED director SK Mishra beyond July 31

Centre moves Supreme Court for extension of tenure of ED director SK Mishra beyond July 31

A 3-judge Bench led by Justice BR Gavai on July 11 set aside...


Cities

View All

Flood situation worsens in 60 villages of Tarn Taran district

Flood situation worsens in 60 villages of Tarn Taran district

Amritsar residents heave a sigh of relief as water recedes in Tung Dhab drain

Revenue Dept employees’ protest enters second day in Amritsar

Amritsar: No end to stray menace in Galliara around Golden Temple

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann to pay tribute at Kargil Vijay Diwas function

Nod to free parking for 2-wheelers, EVs in Chandigarh

Nod to free parking for 2-wheelers, EVs in Chandigarh

Chandigarh: Pay more for parking outside city malls

SAD opposes Chandigarh MC’s nod to impose double parking rates for vehicles from outside tricity

8 AAP councillors suspended as chaos erupts in Chandigarh MC House

Days after PGI doctor attempted suicide over 'harassment', Associate Prof tenders apology

Weather likely to worsen in Himachal and Delhi; IMD issues orange alert, cautions against landslides, flash floods and mudslides

Weather likely to worsen in Himachal Pradesh, Delhi; IMD issues orange alert

Delhi court summons Jagdish Tytler in 1984 anti-Sikh riots case on August 5

Conjoined twins Riddhi, Siddhi separated successfully in a 9-hour surgery at AIIMS Delhi

2020 Delhi riots: Court frames charges against 49 for arson

Court acquits former Haryana minister Gopal Goyal Kanda in Geetika suicide case

Beas water all around, residents of Baupur Mand wade through misery

Beas water all around, residents of Baupur Mand wade through misery

Beas embankment breaches paralyse life in Sultanpur Lodhi

CJM visits Dasuya villages

DC orders vigil on dhussi bundh

Looking forward: ‘It is always Mehatpur which suffers due to floods’

Monsoon Fury: Flood-hit Dhoka Mohalla rues government apathy

Monsoon Fury: Flood-hit Dhoka Mohalla rues government apathy

Buddha Nullah overflows; CMC Colony, Hardev Nagar residents suffer

Snakebite cases rise in Ludhiana district, 49 reported in July; 5 lives lost

Slum dwellers struggle to rebuild shanties

Land still wanted, Ludhiana-Ropar expressway 9% complete

Floods keep brides away from villages along Ghaggar

Patiala: Floods keep brides away from villages along Ghaggar

Punjabi University, Patiala, withdraws court case, to again approach UGC

Strike by revenue officers in Patiala inconveniences people

Monsoon fury in Patiala: 3-foot sand in fields, race against time for farmers to resow paddy

Workshop organised