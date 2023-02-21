Delhi police again take Nikki Yadav murder accused to temple where he married victim

PTI

New Delhi, February 21

The Delhi Police on Tuesday again took Nikki Yadav murder accused Sahil Gehlot to Arya Samaj Mandir in Greater Kailash where they had married as it continued its search for evidence, sources said.

Gehlot allegedly killed Yadav, stuffed her body inside a refrigerator of his dhaba in southwest Delhi, and went off to marry another woman. The incident had come to light on February 14, Valentine’s Day, four days after the crime.

According to sources, the accused was also presented before the priest of the temple.

He was also taken to the house where both used to stay together in Greater Noida. Sahil’s police custody was nearing its end and police had only a day’s time to collect evidence crucial for the investigation before producing him in the court on Wednesday, they added.

Gehlot had planned to get rid of Nikki by pushing her out of his car and passing it off as an accident. When his plan could not succeed, he strangulated her inside the car at the Nigambodh Ghat parking here.

On Monday, a court here extended Gehlot’s police custody by two days and remanded five others, including his father, in judicial custody for two weeks.

Gehlot’s two cousins and two friends are among those arrested.

The sources had claimed that Gehlot’s father knew about Yadav’s murder and supported his son. He had no qualms in admitting his role in the murder and told police that they had to somehow get rid of Yadav, they alleged.

During the investigation, it came to light that Gehlot had secretly married Yadav in October 2020 and the victim was asking the accused to get a social sanction for the marriage, the investigation officer (IO) had said, adding that the identity of the priest who solemnised the marriage has been ascertained and “verified”.