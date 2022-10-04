Delhi Police arrest 4 Popular Front of India members under UAPA

PTI

New Delhi, October 4

Four people allegedly linked to the banned Popular Front of India (PFI) were arrested by Delhi Police under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, officials said on Tuesday.

This is the first arrest of any PFI member in the national capital after the outfit was banned by the Centre on September 28. Earlier, Delhi Police had conducted raids at PFI units spread across six districts of the city and detained 33 people allegedly linked with the group.

A senior police officer confirmed that four members of the outlawed outfit had been arrested in a case registered against them under the UAPA at Shaheen Bagh police station of southeast district of Delhi Police.

A case under Sections 120-B (criminal conspiracy) and 153-A (promoting enmity between different groups) of the IPC along with Section 10 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) was registered at Shaheen Bagh police station following certain information, police said.

The central government had on September 28 banned the Popular Front of India (PFI) and its associates -- Rehab India Foundation, All India Imams Council, National Confederation of Human Rights Organisation -- and other organisations as “unlawful associations” for its alleged terror activities.